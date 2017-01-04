Faculty and staff seek inclusion for those with conditions, diseases and disabilities
News
Book Review: The News Sorority
By Kayla Johnston I was recently asked to read Sheila Weller’s The News Sorority for a Global Journalism class. The book details the personal and professional journeys to news media fame of Diane Sawyer, Christiane Amanpour and Katie Couric. For anyone, but especially journalism students and extra-especially women, this book is a motivational account of…
From the Desk of the EIC: Farewell
By Kaity Bergquist After eight semesters of being a part of student newspapers, I am soon to be retiring. This is my last issue as Editor in Chief of the Clause, and it’s bittersweet. I’m relieved to have survived this semester, but I’m also sad to be leaving behind my staff and great experiences. I’ve…
Photojournalism envy
By Gina Ender I am consistently in awe of really quality photography and design. As a journalist, my goal is to create in reader’s minds what a visual can do instantly. My problem is, and I am sure other writers feel similarly, that it is often hard to limit myself to one photo. It may…
Lifestyle
Photo Story: Favorite finals study spots
Students share the best places on and off campus to prepare for the end of the semester
Sports
2016 fall sports year and accomplishments in review
Highlights from this season of Cougar athletics
Opinion
Once upon a fateful beginning
A reflection on my time at The Clause