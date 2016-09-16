Athletic year in review by the numbers

Fall





Football: 110.8

Yards per game averaged by freshman running back Kurt Scoby, the most by a freshman in the GNAC and second most overall. The Cougars finished the year 6-4.

Men’s Cross Country: 0

The number of seniors the Cougars lost to graduation. The Cougars will return five All-PacWest Performers from the 2015 season.

Men’s Soccer: 12

Points earned by freshman Callum Wallace. The forward scored four goals and added four assists in his first campaign with the Cougars.

Women’s Cross Country: 21.19:24

Time run by sophomore Eileen Stressling to earn a fifth place finish at the NCAA West Region Meet. She won the PacWest title as well.

Women’s Soccer: 7

Number of goals allowed by the Cougars. This feat tied the team with the 2001 Cougars and ranked them second in the nation.The team finished 16-3, losing in the conference finals.

Volleyball: 1,741

Career digs by senior Ashley Swatek, fourth best for the Cougars. Swatek was one of four Cougars who graduated this year with numbers on the career record books. The others were Jaden Louie, Joy Reinke, and Mattie Shelford.





Winter

Men’s Basketball: 36

Conference ranking of the Cougar’s highest scorer, Bruce English, who averaged 11.6 points per game. Despite having no dominant scorer, the Cougars repeated as PacWest champions by having nine players score between 5.7 and 11.6 points per game.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field: 5,554

Freshman Shakiel Chattoo’s national championshp heptathlon score at the Division II indoor meet.

Swimming and Diving: 2:00.93

Abigail Wiet’s school record 200-yard backstroke time at the NCAA National Championship meet. Her time placed the freshman ninth.

Women’s Basketball: 276

Three-pointers made by forward Kelly Hardeman. The senior set the record in Azusa Pacific’s West Region first round win over Montana State Billings.The senior was named to two All-American teams for her efforts in leading the Cougars to a Pac-West Championship and the number one seed in the West Region Tournament.

Women’s Indoor Track and Field: 19.19m

All-American mark in the weight throw for senior Amber Panapa, who finished fourth at the Divison II meet.

Spring

Acrobatics and Tumbling: 284.720

Cougars’ score against Oregon on April 4, the highest since April 2014.

Baseball: 26

Combined homeruns hit by Azusa Pacific sluggers third baseman Adrian Tovalin (14) and first baseman Pablo O’Conner (12). The pair rank first and second in the PacWest. The pair has also combined to hit more than six of the nine other Pac-West teams.

Men’s Tennis: 17-1

Record senior Jan Meyer has compiled playing in the No. 1 singles slot this season. Meyer’s lone loss came against Hawaii Pacific’s Thibauld Berland, who overtook Meyer to become the top-ranked singles player in Division I. Meyer’s chance at revenge was cut short in the PacWest final as the Shark’s clinched the win before the No. 1 match could finish.

Men’s Track and Field: 14.06

Senior hurdler Shujaa Benson’s 110m hurdle mark, the fourth best nationally.

Softball: .469

Junior Nicki Sprague’s batting average. The mark leads the Pac-West and is 10th nationally. Sprague was picked to win her third-straight PacWest Player of the Year.

Women’s Track and Field: 53.61m

Senior Allie Updike’s javelin mark at the Bryan Clay Invitational. The mark is currently the best Divison II throw this season. Her mark of 55.43m to win the 2015 national championship beat the Cougar record by nearly 9m.

Women’s Tennis: .632

Team’s winning percentage in singles matches this season.

Water Polo: 745

Saves and counting for senior goalie Katie Margot. She holds the career record for Azusa Pacific.