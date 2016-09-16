Helpful apps for students to use during Dead Week and finals

As Dead Week and finals week approaches, many students find themselves crunched for time with no room for distractions. In order to maximize their time, some even force themselves to get rid of unnecessary distractions that might affect them from finishing the semester strong.

Most of the time, this means deleting social media or gaming apps off cellphones to prevent absentmindedly tapping and wasting time. However, there are also apps that actually help students during this busy time for no cost at all.

Wunderlist

For students who refuse to own a planner, yet always forget that one important assignment they had to do, Wunderlist is a perfect app to own. Users simply input the important task they need to accomplish and when it needs to be done.

They then get alerts of those tasks as they get closer and closer to the due date. With this app, students will have a much easier time sorting out the assignments that are all conveniently due in a week.

StudyBlue

Memorizing vocabulary terms and names just became a lot easier with StudyBlue. With this app, users have the ability to make their own flash cards and store them in one convenient place. What makes this app great, however, is its peer review feature.

This feature lets students from specific classes at specific universities share their notes with each other. Group studying just got taken to another level with this app as fellow classmates can now share notes faster and more effectively.

EasyBib

Often, just when students think they are finally finished with that 20-page paper, they suddenly realize that they still have to write a bibliography listing all the sources they used. EasyBib makes writing that bibliography much faster. If a book was used as a source, one simply uses the app to scan the bar code and the book is cited in any format that one chooses. Students can also copy and paste or manually input Web addresses and get citations on online articles within seconds.

Photomath

Math and its many formulas can be tough to study. One seemingly easy equation can take too long to solve, and students could find themselves answering only two questions in an hour.

The Photomath app makes solving equations easier, thanks to an app feature that will give you a step-by-step tutorial on an equation that you take a picture of. Simply aim the camera on an equation that needs solving, and the app will do the rest. Users can also manually type in the equation on the app’s easy-to-use keyboard.

Duolingo

Learning a language can be overwhelming. Not only do students need to learn vocabulary, but they also need to learn verb tenses, sentence structure, grammar and pronunciation.

Duolingo provides extensive lessons and interactive games for users who are trying to learn or study a language that is not their own.

The app has Spanish, German, French and a variety of other languages to choose from. It is the perfect app for those struggling to retain a certain language, as they are also able to play games and even speak for some exercises.

As distracting apps get deleted, these helpful ones can be great replacements until the semester ends and students are finally free from academic responsibilities.