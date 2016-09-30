Campus pastor Ta’Tyana Leonard discusses generosity

Ta’Tyana Leonard is this year’s new addition to the Office of Campus Pastors. As the associate campus pastor for preaching and spiritual programming, she will primarily be speaking in senior chapel, and occasionally during morning chapel, on the topic of spiritual generosity.

Before beginning her time at APU, Leonard worked for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). As she felt her chapter at FCA coming to a close, she stepped out in faith to join the APU community in hopes of furthering God’s kingdom.

“My husband encouraged me to write down a job description of what I would want to do, so I wrote that down and prayed about it,” Leonard said. “So much of that job description that I wrote for myself was part of this position.”

Leonard, who started in May after students had departed for the summer, expressed that she already loves the energy that the student body brings to the APU community.

“Being able to just be around and meet students has been so exciting because I’ve been planning and praying for [them] all, but [they] weren’t here,” Leonard said.

Kelly Roth, executive director and pastor of operations and staffing, thinks that Leonard’s perspective is unique and valuable for the students she is serving.

“She brings new lenses to interact with students,” Roth said. “[Leonard] has a deep, clear calling that she’s been able to articulate that she is truly called to minister in the college context.”

Before hiring Leonard, both Roth and lead campus pastor Woody Morwood prayed heavily about who they wanted to fill that available position. Upon meeting Leonard, both Roth and Morwood knew she was the person they had prayed for.

“When she walked through the door, it was just like, ‘Oh, this is what we have been waiting for,’” Roth said.

Senior social work major Rebecca Bekele says she loves Leonard’s openness in talking about challenges and adversity.

“[She] brings a sense of authenticity and willingness to talk about the struggles that come with senior year,” Bekele said.

Seniors can hear Leonard speak in senior chapel on Monday nights at 9 P.M.

In going deeper about generosity, Leonard believes that “when we give, and especially give with a pure heart, that’s an invitation for other people to see God through our giving,” Leonard said.

She believes that generosity is about authenticity and being able to come alongside one another and go deeper than a surface-level relationship. She hopes to see generosity develop through the hospitality of the student body.

“There is so much division and so much that can separate us,” Leonard continued. “A pure relationship can break down so many racial tensions and break down differences.”

Leonard hopes to see the student body develop in this practice of being generous with their time and their relationships by being intentional.

“[Just by being] present with each other and just [being] generous with [our] presence, so many things are possible and can change,” Leonard said.

Leonard is overjoyed to be on campus and to come alongside college-aged students trying to get a handle on life before graduating.

“This is the age where everyone is trying to figure it out, trying to answer the question, ‘What am I gonna do after I graduate?’” Leonard said.

Leonard believes that that question is essential, and she desires to help students by walking with them and helping them become free of their fears and apprehensions.

“[I want to] come alongside students and help them with that––whether it be just identifying fears that are holding them back, or by identifying the true and pure desires of their hearts,” Leonard said.

Her ultimate hope is that she can help students live out their calling and figure out where they fit best after their time at APU is over.

Senior Chapel is on Monday nights at 9 p.m. in UTCC. Anyone with senior standing (over 90 units completed) is welcome to attend.