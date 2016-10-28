Addressing the comment “You seem so different”

By Kristin Ingersoll

Well, I certainly hope I seem different.

Los Angeles has dragged this cohort through some heavy stuff these past few weeks, and if I don’t seem different, I’d be concerned.

This semester is unlike any experience. In the first four weeks, we have been thrown straight into the madness, learning about urban societies and everything it encompasses. I’ve made friends with the homeless, met social justice advocates and I’ve grown so much in faith.

If those things haven’t affected my demeanor and my personality, I would be worried.

This change started when I met my primarily Spanish speaking host family. The process of learning a new language changes you, and living in east L.A. is like living in another world. The majority of people speak a mixture of Spanish or English, and mariachi music is always playing far off in the distance.

Living in a new town, let alone a new culture, changes you. I went from about a 95 percent white community to about a 95 percent Latino community. That changes your perspective, and I suddenly understand gentrification and how racism affects people of color in real life. I see how people are pushed out of their homes because hipsters moved in and made it overpriced. I see the discrimination against people of color and how strong they have to be to overcome it.

Through all of these experiences, I see how I am changing my mindset and how God is placing me in the right places at the right time, so that I can learn and experience more. American culture is both good and bad, full of division and brokenness, heavy subjects and incredible people.

I am an intern for Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE). The ability to work at an internship that fights for economic and social justice has thrown me directly into some deeply rooted problems. My supervisors and the board of directors are made up of clergy from all religions that come together for justice.

On my first day, I went to a city council meeting that was passing a law for harder punishment toward notario fraud, but that was just the beginning.

Since then, I’ve spoken on the phone to a man who was best friends with Martin Luther King Jr., and I sat next to a professor and Jewish rabbi who fight for human rights. My supervisor and many of CLUE’s board members have been arrested for peaceful protesting and standing with those who seek change against injustice.

If meeting these people didn’t change me and make me more aware of the change that can happen, then I wouldn’t see how normal people like me can create change, and I also wouldn’t have become closer to God.

Living in Los Angeles has changed me for the better. I see God is all of the things I experience, and I feel closer in faith as I realize His will is much greater than mine. L.A. is broken, but it is also thriving.

People are looking for change and making it happen. People are advocating and educating students how to be the next generation of hope. For some strange reason, God’s will and plan for me has led me right here with these people who recognize the brokenness but also see the culture; they see the gentrification, and they see a solution.

L.A. Term is only one-third of the way completed, and yet I am different. I am more aware, more ambitious, more broken, but more connected with God. I have walked with Luke 22:42 on my heart: “Father,” [Jesus] said, “if you will, take this cup of suffering away from me. Not my will, however, but Your will be done.”

God is in Los Angeles. He sees the beauty in what I see as broken, and He has used L.A. Term and my wonderful cohort to change me and allow people to say to me, “You seem different.”

It’s a great feeling to recognize how much I have changed and how much my cohort and I have grown through these challenges. We have become more understanding of what cities really are, not glamour and places of dreams, but places of brokenness and God’s work.

Being able to become a different and better person has been an incredible experience, and I am happy that the change is evident to others. That way, maybe God can work through my cohort and myself to bring change in not only their hearts, but to the entire city.

Therefore, when I hear “You seem different,” I am affirmed that I am becoming a better child of God, and that it was all by His grace and His will.