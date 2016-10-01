APU community works toward unity and diversity

APU’s Office of Institutional Research and Assessment provides information showing diverse growth in the student body. This is partially due to administrative efforts to recruit and maintain students from diverse communities and backgrounds. However, some students in the APU community wonder if the diverse population of students is actively receiving the support the individual students need.

“They tell us we are more diverse by numbers; however, the support for these types of students are not as encouraged or as broadcasted,” said Taylor Allen, a senior graphic design major and creative director for Black Student Association (BSA). “Diversity has always been strength in differences.”

A fact sheet from the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment shows that in the 2014–15 school year, APU had a 38.4 percent female population and a 20.9 percent male population in undergraduate programs. In undergraduate and graduate programs combined, 27.3 percent of students offered no response to their religious preferences, and 23.9 percent identified as Christians. The majority of students are in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, coming in at 39.4 percent of undergraduates. In the 2014–15 school year, the APU undergraduate population was 47.1 percent white and 52.8 percent students of color.

“It’s one thing to have a diverse community, which we already have, [but] it’s a whole other thing to do diversity well,” said Cole Mizel, a senior business management major and Student Government Association (SGA) president.

Diversity at APU is something that many faculty and staff have invested in lately.

Imago Dei, for example, is a program for student leaders, faculty and staff to come together and participate in difficult conversations with each other about diversity. These conversations allow the participants to engage in situations that they may not have otherwise been accustomed to, and it gives them room to learn and grow in the role they play by demonstrating diversity on campus.

Training like Imago Dei, and ethnic organizations like BSA, the Asian Pacific American Student Organization (APASO) and the Latin American Student Association (LASA), allow the student body to come together and participate in life together. Imago Dei is required training for various student positions on campus. Participants are split up into various groups to engage in difficult conversations and listen to various speakers to gain multiple perspectives on what diversity is and how it effects the APU community as a whole. Ethnic groups on campus strive to help the student body come together by introducing students to cultures different from their own.

“You can have diversity without unity, but you can’t have unity without diversity,” said Aaron Hinojosa, executive director for the Student Center for Reconciliation and Diversity (SCRD).

The SCRD’s mission is to unite and build community by fostering an environment that cultivates awareness, understanding, reconciliation and appreciation in order for cultural exchange to be embraced and celebrated.

With the help of many diversity resources such as the SCRD and the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence, as well as the investment from both ethnic organizations and the student body, APU is actively cultivating a student body able to grow in its understanding of diversity.

Some staff members believe that APU is steadily improving in the area of student inclusiveness.

“We’ve been on a trajectory of cultivating diversity at APU,” said Richard Martinez, executive director of the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence. “We’re becoming more aware of how diversity is to be celebrated at APU; we’re becoming more intentional about policies and practice.”

APU is working toward changing the perception that diversity equals division.

“It’s about raising our awareness and becoming more sensitive as we look at our environments,” Martinez said.

Rather than seeing diversity as a source of division, Allen sees it as “different points of view coming together, creating one greater view.”

As the numbers of diverse students grow, faculty and staff hope to see the same growth in conversation on campus.

“If we can begin to have relationships with people that look different than us, we become closer to understanding each other’s story,” Hinojosa said.

“BSA took me in and helped me understand this part of my racial identity,” Allen said. “Through better understanding myself, I’m able to better understand others.”