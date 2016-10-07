Caput Mundi: When domestic culture shock strikes

By Kristin Ingersoll

Culture shock is something that I always hear people experiencing when they go on a mission trip or on vacation to some unknown place overseas. Generally, I don’t think of how diverse America can be, when at APU we are surrounded by people who generally speak the same language and mostly follow the same religion. How could someone then develop culture shock in a city only 25 miles west of small town Azusa?

However, I am living proof that culture shock can happen even in your own country.

Even extreme amounts of Spanish Netflix shows and online language learning lessons combined could not have prepared me for the culture shock of being immersed in a different language environment. My host mother immigrated from Mexico, where her family had lived for a long period of time. My host mom solely speaks Spanish with knowledge of some English phrases and words. If I need to communicate with her, however, my sub-par Spanish is the way to go.

I knew that this would be a challenge to overcome and to learn from, but I didn’t expect the different language to shock me as much as it did. I knew that the way my host family lived would be different from mine as I grew up in white suburbia, but I didn’t realize how deeply language reflects culture and personality. Finding ways to express my personality to my host mother other than language is a challenge.

Language is the way we tell our life stories, how we laugh at jokes and how we communicate the smallest of needs. Not being able to do this in a perfect manner challenged my mind to think quicker, process language on apps like Google and quickly recognize facial and physical expressions. The shock of having to change the way I express myself let me in on a sneak peek of how shocking my experience in downtown Los Angeles would turn out as well.

Culture shock also hit me when I saw the diversity and sometimes brokenness of Los Angeles. Homelessness existed in my small hometown, but the way homelessness exists on Skid Row (an area of downtown Los Angeles teeming with thousands of homeless people) is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. This city is a hub for the homeless, and seeing tents upon tents lining streets with police on every corner questioning why a white girl my age was walking the streets is not only angering, but also terrifying.

Learning from different non-profit organizations broke my ugly mindset that homelessness equals criminality or drug addiction. Being from a small town restricted my understanding of the world where I was told statistics versus actually being able to see that the homeless are foster youth who slipped under the radar or domestically abused women and children. Experiencing this reality was heartbreaking and shocking.

Nothing in this world can prepare you to see 40,000 homeless men, women and children in a 20-square block radius. It makes me question why privilege is granted in certain ways; why do I have a home, loving family and solid friend group, while others suffer in isolation? Being able to see Skid Row and walk the sidewalks was shocking enough, but having a way of considering the people around me was another form of shock.

LA Term is an experience unlike any other semester away. The biggest shock that I experienced was the shattering of my perspective on criminals.

“Criminals are criminals and deserve to be punished” is something that I not only heard from family and friends, but also strung throughout politics and the media. Therefore, visiting a halfway house for men released on parole after being sentenced for so many years to life shocked me beyond belief. I was stunned to see how American systems can victimize so many people. Men who had been in prison longer than I have been on this earth were sitting in front of me, telling me how they find it hard to forgive themselves, but trusting in God and changing their way of thinking gave them the power to meet the qualifications for parole; even when the sentences they were given were far past their “just desserts.”

The life stories by these men broke my heart and changed my way of thinking toward criminals to people who can change and ask for forgiveness and love. People who have been drug abusers or murderers still deserve a second chance. This may be shocking for some Christians to hear, but I myself am more in shock that I am able to say something like this. How could such kind and ambitious men be seen as evil? It is much different seeing a movie portrayal of a criminal than seeing a broken man who has spent two decades behind cement walls.

Los Angeles is a whole other world, but when you take a program that challenges your thinking, challenges your lifestyle and way of learning, you hit a state of shock. This shock is not negative; it doesn’t harm me mentally, but it surely made me a better and more open-minded human and Christian.

Los Angeles is full of people from all walks of life, whether that is my immigrant host mother, the homeless woman on Skid Row or the man released after 26 years and four months in a maximum security prison. You never know who you will sit next to on the Metro or who will be at the next site visit, but it is guaranteed to shock you.