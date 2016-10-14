Cross country athlete finds motivation through faith

By Caitlin Slater

Sophomore cross country athlete Elise Larson has had an impressive year so far. Larson recently finished 31st overall of 153 female runners at the Stanford Invitational on Oct. 1, landing her second consecutive sub-22:00 finish. Yet her motivation is found in something bigger than herself.

“Do what stirs your heart towards the Lord,” Larson said.

This is a belief that Larson not only lives by, but runs by.

“Being out here with friends and running with nature lifts off your jaded eyes and the veil of stress from the day,” Larson said. “You get to see what life is like miles away from your problems.”

She means it quite literally when saying “miles away”—the women’s cross-country team runs an average of 8 to 14 miles a day.

Since her freshman year, Larson has improved her personal record by 45 seconds, running the 6K in 21:31. Not only are her times improving, but her coaches have seen a big improvement in her work ethic and determination compared to last year.

“She’s a completely different runner,” head coach Preston Grey said. “She’s way more mature.”

Having the opportunity to run alongside junior All-American Eileen Stressling has helped shape Larson into a similar athlete.

“Coming into college, Coach Preston told us to model ourselves after people who are excellent, and for me, that was Eileen on the team,” Larson said. “I’ve always loved running with her and hanging out with her. She gives me pointers along the way and ultimately she’s shown me what it’s like to be an excellent runner and an excellent person.”

Larson admitted that in the past she has struggled with self-doubt. This season she is working to replace those doubts with a subtle, humble confidence knowing the hard work she has put into the sport.

“I’ve put so much into it that doubting myself would be robbing the experience,” Larson said. “Sometimes we put ourselves in boxes and don’t realize how much we hold ourselves back.”

It seems that nothing is holding Larson back this year. In fact, she is literally catching up to team captain Stressling.

The team starts at 30 to 40 miles a week and, normally, Stressling runs up to 70 miles.

“She’s almost there,” Stressling said about Larson. “She’s adding on higher mileage, so I have someone to run with, which is super nice.”

Not only will you see Larson running around town, but she’s very involved on campus. She is a nursing major and a member of the Honors College.

“The nursing-honors duo is a one-two punch,” Larson said. “I told myself I’m going to make this my best year yet and so far it has been, but it has also been the most difficult year yet.”

Larson’s positive spirit and strong faith in God appears to be what helps get her through the demanding life of a student athlete.

“I always say that I can’t expect perfection from myself. If I do make a mistake, I have to forgive myself, trust myself and know that God’s grace will cover that,” Larson said.

Perfection isn’t the priority for Larson, but she still strives to be the best she can be. This summer, she went back home to Missouri where she put in extra effort trying to make her strides count by improving her personal record.

“I put a lot in the off-season by upping my mileage and training with some excellent training partners back in St. Louis,” Larson said. “I also learned to become more competitive-minded. I learned to believe in myself.”

Larson tries to serve as an example of how running by faith moves her in the right direction, allowing her to pursue all of her aspirations.

For the remainder of the season, her goals are to qualify for track nationals as an individual and land in the top 35 runners to earn the cross country All-American honors.

The Cougars are currently preparing to compete in the PacWest Conference Championships in Hawaii on Oct. 22.