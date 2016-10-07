Cross country dynamic duo eye championship

By Kiyhanna Dade

APU’s men’s cross country team has a few very special athletes, particularly two teammates who help motivate each other to contend at a higher level.

Jeremy Porter and Cody Drisko have started the 2016 season out well. As returning members, the two juniors are looking to lead their team to a successful season.

“Cody and I have the role of leading the team by example,” Porter said. “We run each workout well, take care of school and by doing this, it pushes the other teammates we have to be the best they can be.”

After starting their season with two top five finishes in each of their first races, they both inspire each other to be better. These athletes have a lot in common both on and off the racecourse, which has helped in leading them to their ongoing victories.

“Cody and I have a drive and determination in common,” Porter said. “It helps us pinpoint a specific goal and practice each day the best we can.”

With the season here, Drisko and Porter have been working with the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

”Cody is generally a quiet person, so when [he] shows interest and is outspoken about our high goals for the season, that gets me fired up,” Porter said.

Teammates agree that the leadership actions of this dynamic duo are infectious, and it pushes them to be the best they can be.

“Both [Porter] and [Drisko] are focused individuals,” former teammate and current senior Kyle Bueckert said. “They will both go the extra mile, and their determination and attitudes are contagious.”

Bueckert first met both Drisko and Porter while trying to recruit them for the cross country team. As the years have passed, they have remained friends.

“Before [they] were even attending APU, I was given the opportunity to host them as recruits,” Bueckert said. “With both of them, I knew they would be a great fit and that I personally would get along with them. No matter what, there are always good times and lots of laughs.”

The two athletes admit that there was a sudden click when they met on the first day of practice in their freshmen year. Starting off together on the team with the same goals and work ethic has made a tremendous impact on where they are now.

“[Drisko] stood out to me when we first met and I figured we would be partners during our first workout,” Porter said. “We worked well with each other the entire time.”

Drisko said he immediately knew that the two of them would push each other to be better, both as athletes and as teammates.

“I think the most stand out moment was our time trial when Jeremy and I matched each other stride for stride throughout the workout,” Drisko said. “We finished, and I just knew we had a bright future on this team together.”

As the years have gone by, both Drisko and Porter have become inseparable on the track, and have used that to their advantage to motivate them when it comes time to race.

“What gets me fired up with Jeremy is just the way that we are able to effectively run our workouts,” Drisko said. “I’ll lead one mile, he’ll take the next one. It makes the whole thing easier and really fires us up.”

Aside from competing, what makes a great dynamic duo is the bond and trust that is formed outside of practice and races. In a non-contact, unique sport like cross country, the urge to win comes from the internal push for one another.

“Our friendship outside of practice is very important because it is where we learn to work together during races and in practice,” Drisko said.

On Sep. 17, Drisko and Porter finished only four seconds from each other, helping APU place 18th out of 29 men’s teams at the UC Riverside Invitational. Out of the 392 athletes that competed, Drisko finished 41st and Porter finished 45th overall.

At the Stanford Invitational on Oct. 1, they led the men’s team to an 11th place finish. Drisko and Porter also had career-best performances in the 8K distance, which placed them within the top 30 out of the 177 athletes that competed.

The Cougars’ next race will be on Friday, Oct. 7 at the California Baptist University Invitational. After that, they will look to contend in the PacWest Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22.