iScream for iPhone 7 Plus

After a long wait, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have finally been released.

Boasted to have the best performance and battery life an iPhone can offer, the splash and water-resistant iPhone 7 also includes an A10 fusion processor, AirPod wireless headphones and EarPods. There are also new dual cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus and the new iOS 10 software update.

“I’ve always been a Plus user, so I [chose] the iPhone 7 Plus because the telephoto lens is crisp,” senior marketing major Andrew Michael said. “I’m really into taking great pictures and I want the larger screen.”

Compared to the last model, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus don’t look very different, so if someone wants a new look, they’ll have to wait for the 7S/8 models.

One notable difference is that there is no longer a headphone jack. This means no wired headphones and AUX cords, and users will now only be able to use the lightning port, go wireless or use a wireless adapter. Apple claims that the headphone jack took up a lot of space and therefore the company added a taptic engine in its place.

Several buyers have since taken to the Internet to poke fun at the new iPhones. However, not all were as innocent as they seemed.

On Sept. 17, Youtuber Techrax made a video when the iPhone 7 was released named “Secret Hack To Get Headphone Jack on iPhone 7.” Techrax claimed to have a solution to many people’s complaints about the new iPhone 7 lacking the headphone jack. In his video, Techrax clamped the iPhone down and used a 3.5-mm drill to puncture a hole where the jack would usually be, claiming that it would work the same. Unfortunately, many people followed his advice and completely destroyed their phones.

All jokes aside, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus both utilize stereo speakers that come from the top and bottom of the phone, which deliver twice the audio output compared to the iPhone 6. The two speakers also increase “dynamic range,” according to Apple.

The iPhone 7 also comes with new Apple EarPods that have a lightning connector and a 3.5 headphone jack adapter in case customers wish to use their old headphones. People have had some complaints about removing the headphone jack because they can’t use regular headphones, but the new AirPod headphones may ultimately prove to be more efficient and provide a better experience for iPhone users.

Additionally, the iPhone 7 is now water and dust-resistant. It has an IP67 rating, meaning that you can take your phone under water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes. Now you don’t have to be worried about dropping your phone in the toilet!

The iPhone 7 is retailed at $649 and the 7 Plus at $769. Apple will also be releasing new AirPods in late October. The wireless small in-ear headphones, which Apple deems “completely magical,” have a retail price of $159 and a battery life of five hours.

Although I’m not sure I would spend $650 on the iPhone 7, I may find myself investing in the new iPhone 7 Plus. It is a bit on the pricey side, but ultimately its camera and new features along with the new AirPod headphones make it enough of a solid buy for anyone who is constantly getting tangled up in their headphones.