The ripple effect of changing the conversation

By Daniel Friend

Several years after the United States gained independence from Great Britain, the young nation was crumbling due to its lack of a clearly unified government. In order to ensure its survival, the U.S. needed to find a solution quickly.

“After an unequivocal experience of the inefficacy of the subsisting federal government, you are called upon to deliberate on a new Constitution of the United States of America,” Alexander Hamilton writes in Federalist no. 1.

The responsibility of mending the broken system did not lie with a small group of individuals, but rather with the entire populace of the country. The Founding Fathers drafted the Constitution based on the greatest form of government they saw possible, yet ratification was ultimately left to the states and the people themselves.

This principle is of central importance to the Constitution, embodied by arguably the three most important words of its text: “We the People.” Yet somehow, these words seem to have lost their meaning in today’s political conversations.

There is a strong tendency to blame the government for all of our problems, and we often fail to consider that the government ultimately derives its power from us. There is no middle ground in what we say: either we complain about the flaws in the system, or we avoid conversations about politics altogether.

We owe it to ourselves and our forefathers to do better than this; we must change the conversation. When our country was in a major crisis 230 years ago, the people did not ignore the problem or voice their opinions out of an anger uncontrolled by reason. Instead, they carefully deliberated on the proper form of government, establishing the single longest-lasting constitution of a federal government in all history.

Why should the attitude toward politics in modern America be any different than this? We should not be afraid to address sensitive issues about the government and society in our conversations with families and friends. On the contrary, we should seek out such conversations. We can only find solutions to our problems if we are willing to talk about them.

As I write this article, I sit in a classroom at Concordia University Irvine, about to judge a debate on whether public higher education in America should be free for all American citizens.

Right now, each debater is researching and preparing arguments for their cases. While neither will likely be able to understand the full complexities of paying for tuition in such a short amount of time, each will come out of the debate with a stronger understanding of the topic.

After they gain a more thorough understanding of the issue, they will understand there is a problem and no practical solution presented for that problem. Then they will be able to explore the issue more fully and search for a feasible solution.

And who knows? Perhaps one of these debaters will one day develop the plan that will provide greater opportunities for higher education without a burden to taxpayers.

Imagine if everyone in the country did this. Instead of ignoring problems and letting them fester or simply complaining about the state of the nation, we could actually be searching for workable solutions.

So when you hear your uncle complaining about the president or see a rant from your childhood friend about Congress on Facebook, don’t dismiss it. Look at the issue from different perspectives. Ask yourself if there is a problem, and if so, look for a solution.

But don’t stop there. You need to articulate your ideas well. Engage your friends and family with the issues. Write a blog. Mail letters of your carefully-deliberated opinions to your state and local representatives or a local paper.

Your thoughts will probably not create a tidal wave of change, and your friends, neighbors and congress representatives may completely disregard your ideas. But if you can get a single drop of truth across in what you say or write, it may be enough to have a ripple effect, and others may also start searching for solutions instead of problems. Changing the conversation starts with you.