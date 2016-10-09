Young volleyball team seeks to overcome growing pains

Azusa Pacific’s volleyball team is already halfway through the 2016 season. Currently sitting at 6-9, the team has had their share of struggles, but they remain proud of what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Why the optimism? It might have to do with the fact that as of last year the majority of the team’s players were still in high school. APU’s 2016 volleyball team is made up of predominately freshmen players. Out of the 14 girls on the roster, nine of them are freshman, and five of those nine are starters.

With only one senior and one junior on the team, this scenario has forced the younger players to adapt quickly to the college level.

Head coach Chris Keife said the team’s goal is not focused on their record.

“It’s not a win-loss goal,” Keife said. “It’s more of a focus in on us, and get better goal, while maturing in the process. Whether we win or lose, we have to have a way to gauge success, and with a young team that’s what we have to do.”

In the Cougars’ most recent game on Oct. 1, the team began their match against Concordia very strongly, winning the first two sets of the match. APU struggled as momentum began to shift and Concordia came back to win the last three sets.

“We came out pretty strong like we wanted to. We had good energy. [Concordia] was down, but in sets three and four, our energy went down and their’s shot back up. So it was a change of emotion and a little bit of a momentum shift right there,” Keife said. “We got a little sloppier, and it comes down to executing in the moments that matter most.”

Keife said he believes the team will grow greatly from this experience.

“Every match is a learning experience. We have lost five games in the fifth set this year, so that’s a challenge within itself. You’re going to learn from every loss and you’re going to learn from every win,” Keife said.

Although giving up an early lead to lose the game may be disappointing, the young Cougars are looking at this situation from a positive perspective.

“This game is so mentally tough. You have to be checked in at all times. We are starting five freshmen, and that’s a lot of young blood,” redshirt-freshman and starting libero Bailey Henington said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job, and we’re trying to mature faster. We’re learning; we have so much energy as a young team and I think we bring a lot. It’s just learning how to bounce back from those mistakes.”

Henington tied for a match high with 23 digs against Concordia. She leads the team with a total of 298 defensive digs on the season.

“In the first and second set, we really battled, and we worked hard to win those first two sets. In the third set, we said that we needed to win it because we could have beat them by three, but that’s the mature thing that we need to learn,” Henington said. “It was a tough loss, but we are really good at learning from our mistakes, and come practice tomorrow we will be ready to bounce back.”

The younger Cougars played well against an older Concordia team. The Eagles are currently 15-1 on the season, which is currently the highest overall record in the PacWest.

“Facing up against teams like this helps us mature. [Concordia] is a mature team, and they have a lot more older girls than we do. I think what we can take from this game is that our young team has room to grow, and that’s amazing,” freshman middle blocker Julianne Miller said. “We are executing pretty well. We’re going to grow as a team, and I’m really excited for that.”

Miller has a positive outlook on the future of the team and said she is happy to see how quickly they have been able to come together.

“I just want to grow together as a team. I want unity and passion, and if we could come out with that game after game, then we can win,” Miller said. “I’ve been so pleasantly surprised by how good team unity has been. The team gels really well together. We all care about each other so much, we have each other’s back, so I’m proud of that.”

Miller leads the Cougars with a total of 139 kills on the season. The outside hitters have also done well this season, including sophomore Natalie Klapp, junior Ally Gonzalez and freshman Madison Ogas.

The Cougars will look to rebound in another PacWest matchup against Point Loma on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Felix Event Center.