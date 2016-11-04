As colorful as a rainbow

By Elizabeth Yen

I am by no means a city girl. I grew up in a small, suburban city south of San Francisco (SF), a city that’s big enough to not be best friends with our next-door neighbors, but small enough for us to know their names, their dogs’ names and even what they do for a living.

However, I wouldn’t call myself a small-town girl, either. I was in SF enough to be molded by the city. I am used to the sounds and sights of big cities: cars revving their engines at 4 a.m., sirens blaring once every few hours, tall buildings and homeless people lying on the sidewalks. I may have been raised in a suburban city, but all of these sights and sounds stay with me.

So, I was intrigued by the idea of living in the big city of Los Angeles. I’d never spent much time in LA prior to this semester, and I was ready to escape the APU bubble for a few months. Being used to big cities, I was eager to learn more.

In the past two months, I have not only learned about the flurry of unsolved issues that are drowning under LA’s surface, but I’ve learned more about the kind of person I am.

Simply put, LA is terrifyingly over-glorified. Yes, Hollywood is bright and loud. There are no shortages of incredible cafés and restaurants.

But no one talks about the people who come to LA hoping to find better opportunities for themselves but end up on the streets. No one talks about the workers who work 12 to 13 hours a day and don’t get paid for their overtime. No one talks about the 13-year-old girls on the streets who are forced to sell their bodies to meet a quota by the end of the day. No one talks about the terrible injustices that occur in plain sight in the city, because it’s so much easier to turn your back to all of it out of ignorance.

I know how easy it is to become selectively blind, in a sense. After living in the city, I’ve only recently started questioning a lot of things about myself.

Why do I make sure to avert my eyes when I see homeless people? What taught me to avoid, to be afraid?

I know how much easier it is to tune them out until they become white noise, like car horns or the sound of people talking on their phones, instead of just telling them, “Sorry, I don’t have any money.”

When did I somehow get it into my brain that homeless people are any less human than I am? This is the question that I’ve been asking myself more and more recently. Society in general has a lot of anger toward the homeless, but I’ve been learning more that instead, we should be angry at those who perpetuate a system that sets up the homeless for failure. Society yells at the homeless to get a job, when what they really need is a home and a support system, first and foremost.

After my sudden realization that I wasn’t treating homeless people as, well, people, I began to open my eyes more. Sometimes even just offering up a smile can help make someone’s day less bleak. Instead of ignoring their pleas for money, I can say, “I’m sorry, I don’t have any money to spare, but I would like to pray, if you’d let me.” Through these realizations, God has really been showing me what it’s like to love your neighbors.

LA is truly a place for diversity, not only among the people, but in its dynamics.

You can look down at your feet and see the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can look up and see beautiful skies reflected in some of the tallest buildings you’ll ever see. You can look straight ahead and see a man, throwing up on the sidewalk with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

I am discovering more and more that God calls us to these exact places devoid of color, because He sees that, with love, these places and people are actually as colorful as rainbows.