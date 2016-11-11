Football finds balance on offense through the air

By Caitlin Slater

Azusa Pacific’s football team will always be committed to the running game, but the team has found a way to balance their offense more than ever. The successful and young offensive line has helped harness a strong passing attack, which has all been a part of APU’s winning season as Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) champions.

Over the past few seasons, players such as Kurt Scoby and former APU running back Terrell Watson have led the Cougars’ running game. Head Coach Victor Santa Cruz said he believes it is important to prepare the best passing team he can.

“We’ve substantially developed and that was part of the plan,” Santa Cruz said. “We always felt that we needed to be able to recruit receivers that can give us the threats on the outside to open up the run game.”

With a strong wide receiver core and running game, there are more options for the Cougar offense.

“With the dual threat quarterback, with receivers that can win the one-on-one battle, this receiving core really helps us to finally open up the offense to where we wanted it to be,” Santa Cruz said.

A lot of research went into making this offense as good as it is. Santa Cruz said they visited NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders as well as other college programs to study and learn where the evolution of football is going.

“You look at their ideas and see how they pertain to us,” Santa Cruz said. “I think Coach Carlton [APU’s offensive coordinator] and the whole offensive staff have done a great job at developing and using that information to make us who we are.”

Many of the offensive players redshirted last year, making this core relatively young compared to past seasons. Their success has manifested in the numbers, including the Cougars’ 44-7 victory over Central Washington on Oct. 29.

Taking the helm of this offensive team is junior quarterback Andrew Elffers. He completed 21 out of 32 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the recent match up against Central Washington, which was his highest total on the season.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Weston Carr caught nine passes for 189 yards, resulting in four touchdowns against CWU on Oct. 29. Carr leads the team in catches (45) and receiving yards (805) this season.

Looking back at last spring, Carr noticed some personal, mental and physical improvements, but said he never expected them to play out this much during the season from the success in the receiving core. He credits this success to being part of such a close-knit and diverse team.

“Not every player is the same,” Carr said. “We all bring something different to the table which collectively helps us out, and we’re all backing each other up, trying to get each other better not only on the field but in meeting rooms, and that’s been a big part of it.”

Another redshirt freshman contributing to the offense is Brandon Jackson, who said he’s helped the offense by blocking, receiving and pumping up his teammates.

“It’s chemistry this year,” Jackson said. “We really trust each other. Just coming together every week knowing the guy behind you is going to do his job fires us up.”

Giving credit where credit is due means these young rising stars haven’t made it to where they are on their own. It is the leaders and coaches of the team who have helped mold them and the entire offense into the winning team they’ve become. Two of these leaders are senior wide receivers Ethan Zeidler and Tanner Henry, whose five years in the receiving core have given them the knowledge to train and succeed with the players around them.

“We’ve learned things both on and off the field: what works and what doesn’t work and how we can help teach and coach up these younger guys and really get them ready,” Zeidler said.

Henry, who’s currently getting his master’s in teaching, sees coaching in his future. This year he’s even taken a coaching role for the Cougar offense. As many of the players are fresh out of high school, he tries to help them realize that it’s just a game and to enjoy the time they have with each other in the present.

“I want to leave everything, all the techniques I’ve learned, for the young guys and keep passing them on. It’s almost like leaving a legacy for this group to pass down with guys you can count on,” Henry said. “There are a lot of puppies on the offense, which is not a bad thing. They love playing and they’re hungry to play, so it’s good for us old dads on the team to balance that. Sometimes they are a little wild, but we are able to bring them back and give them perspective.”

The receiving core credits receivers coach Justin Riddle as a major influence and reason behind their recent success.

“He makes practice something that we honestly look forward to coming to,” Zeidler said. “We love spending time with him, and even while we are having a blast on the field with one another, we’re putting in the extra time and effort that it takes to improve and play the way we have been all season and hopefully will in the post season as well.”

So far this season, the Cougars have thrown for 2,569 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air compared to their 1,518 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing.

The Cougars are sitting at 9-1 on the season and are undefeated in the GNAC (8-0). They will play their last regular season game at Colorado Mesa on Saturday, Nov. 12.