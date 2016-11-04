I will make ‘no apologies’ anymore

By April Youngblood

In times past and in the present, the culture of humanity both domestic and abroad has lived within the status quo. Most people learn from a young age to fit into a certain category. In America, young girls are supposed to play with Easy Bake ovens and Barbie dolls. Young boys are supposed to play with Hot Wheels and Legos. Even today, teenagers and even some young children are expected to own a smartphone and have social media accounts.

On college campuses, therefore, it is natural for students to want to fit in with their peers. Because of this, Facebook and Instagram posts are sugarcoated snapshots of people’s lives. You often see selfies with picture-perfect smiles, but do not often see those same people post pictures of themselves crying over all the work they have to do, or pictures of them refreshing their notifications until they have achieved the desired number of “likes.”

We all want to be seen as perfect and want to fit in. No one ever wants to be seen as weak, raw or in pain. With the cultural expectations that encourage us all to be talking, breathing snapshots, we have forgotten how to be real. We have forgotten to be who we truly are.

The hit Fox T.V. show “Empire” focuses on a wealthy, musically-gifted family who owns a music production company. The family is headed by the ruthless Lucious Lyon who stops at nothing to get what he wants and looks down on his son Jamal for his homosexuality. Lucious recognizes Jamal’s gifted voice, but in the first season, is not willing to let Jamal shine unless he hides his identity. In Lucious’ eyes, Jamal’s sexuality makes him less of a human being.

One day, Jamal finally breaks free from the expectations of his father in his song “No Apologies.” The lyrics from his song speak to me on a personal level.

“I do what I want and say what I want with no apologies,” Jussie Smollett croons in the chorus. In the bridge, he sings, “So much in my head, oh. It’s so hard not to let go, but the closer that you get, they try to hold you back, but a closed mouth don’t get fed, no.”

These words ring truer than ever in today’s culture that promotes free speech and individualism, yet also emphasizes sticking to the status quo so that others will not be offended. The filtered snapshot is individualism and free speech—the true picture is that, even now, we’re afraid to speak what’s on our hearts and to show others who we really are; we’re so scared of damaging others’ perceptions of us.

I myself am one of the many young adults who find it hard to open up about the emotions that I’m truly feeling. This year, I’m a super senior, and I’ve lost many years trying to fit into the status quo. I realize that I may have missed out on many potential friendships and experiences in the process of trying to be someone that the status quo will accept. It hasn’t been until this semester that I’ve actually dared to show my true colors.

I recently found out that I have depression, which means that with coffee or without it, I never have the ideal mental energy I need to do things I have to. My mind is in a constant war with my body. When my body often feels like doing nothing, I have to give myself mental pep talks in order to carry out daily tasks, such as going to my classes, or even simple things like getting out of bed or having conversations with other people.

It has only been recently that I have spoken about it with my peers and my professors. To my surprise, many of them know what I’m going through because they have experienced it themselves, but I never would have known about their struggles if I hadn’t first been vocal about my own.

In “Empire,” when Jamal finally feels heard, he begins to also hear others. His experience is similar to mine: If vital issues are not talked about, then they may never get solved. When the illness is identified, then the afflicted may finally be able to heal. It’s time for us to start talking, but just as importantly, if not more importantly, it’s time that we start hearing each other.