Swim and dive find redemption at only home meet

By Kiyhanna Dade

The APU swim and dive team took first place this past Saturday against Chapman and Biola at their only home meet.

After a slow start this season, the Cougars were able to bounce back, beating Biola 172-60 as well as Chapman 168-71. Cougars sophomore swimmer Bailie Carroll said the joy from their home meet gave them the energy they needed to come out on top.

“I think it really helps to have a home meet. The adrenaline and spirit really helps to have a nice win,” Carroll said.

The Cougars began this season with two 3rd place finishes at the PCSC Relays and PCSC Pentathlon. After that, they suffered two losses against Alaska Fairbanks, but they didn’t lose faith in their abilities.

Despite the challenges, the Cougars changed their mindset and approached the day with a clean slate, which led them to double victories.

“Coming into this meet we just wanted to win. We’re at home. They’re good, but we are good too,” senior swimmer Heidi Zuniga said.

The Cougars swim team was able to win first place in nine of the 11 events that were held during the meet. Divers Kianna Mourer and Rachel Johns contributed to the team score by bringing home a second place finish in the one-meter, a first place finish in the three-meter and two third place finishes as well.

Carroll noted where she found her inspiration for the competitive day.

“I find my motivation in two places: My team is one of my motivations and second is definitely God. Everything I do is for God and my team,” Carroll said.

Compared to the last few meets, head coach Tim Kyle agrees that his athletes were able to reset to compete well.

“We always try to look forward and improve, and we are definitely [moving] in the right direction,” Kyle said.

Although the Cougars were able to pull away from the competition this meet, they believe there is still room for improvement for the next time they compete.

“I feel like we are really unified as a team this year, but I’m looking to help everyone improve on that because we can always be and do better,” Carroll said.

Kyle said he believes the team has a big future ahead of them this season if they continue to work hard.

“This year the team dynamic is tremendous. As long as we can keep positive and keep training, keeping everyone injury free, I think we will do tremendous this year,” Kyle said.

Heading into the next meets, the swimmers are looking forward to working to get faster and more mentally tough.

“We’re really looking for mental preparation. Despite all the external factors, we need to work on having a positive mindset through it all,” Zuniga said.

With this meet being their only home meet of the season, the team took the time to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of its senior athletes. Brooke Miller, Ali Gomez, Sydney Escalante, Rachel Allison and Zuniga were recognized and celebrated as the seniors and leaders of the team.

Having had the five seniors for four years, Coach Kyle has major trust and high expectations for his veteran group.

“The captains and seniors this year are instrumental in how our program runs. We place a lot on them to fill that gap between coaches and athletes and we lean on them a lot,” Kyle said.

Zuniga, who serves as the team’s co-captain, said one of her main focuses is to facilitate team unity.

“My biggest role this season is to help the team build relationships [by] helping everyone realize they matter,” Zuniga said.

Going into the rest of the season, the athletes are focused and training hard through a competition-filled November.

The Cougars will be competing next at the Trojan Diving Invitational on Nov. 11 and the Orange County Invitational on Nov. 12.