Why pro-Israel means pro-America

By Hovsep Chaparian

The conflict between Israel and every other Middle Eastern country is one that is complex and generations-old. It is a conflict over land and ideology that seems to never have a solution or end in sight. After doing much research on the conflict and staying well-read on the subject, I can proudly say that I am pro-Israel.

So what does it mean to be pro-Israel?

Let me be clear, it does not mean anti-Palestine, anti-Islam or anything like that. It simply means being pro-Israel. It means that an individual believes that under the status quo, regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel is factually and biblically correct, has the moral high ground and is necessary for the preservation of the United States.

There are three main reasons that a Christian-American should be pro-Israel. First, being pro-Israel is being pro-truth. In John 14:6, Jesus states, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” In John 8:32, Jesus says, “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

As Christians, we should base all of our beliefs on the truth: the Bible, which is pro-Israel. The Bible gives the right of the land in question to Israel. God desired his people to live in the “land of milk and honey.” Furthermore, Genesis 12:1-3 says, “I will bless those who bless you,” and Isaiah 62:1 says, “For Zion’s sake I will not keep silent.” These passages specifically call Christians to support and bless Israel.

God wants us to not only acknowledge that the land in question belongs to Israel, but also to actively support His people in their fight for justice and truth. Therefore, as Christians, we do not need any other reason to be pro-Israel, since the Bible should have the final authority in our lives.

Secondly, both the Bible and the U.S. Constitution promote equality. Galatians 5:22-23 promotes peace, kindness, patience, love and forgiveness. The U.S. Constitution promotes the right for all to vote in the 15th and 19th amendments, the rights of the LGBTQ community in Obergefell v. Hodges and diversity by outlawing segregation in Brown v. Board of Education. These fundamental beliefs and ideologies that we as Christian-Americans subscribe to make it imperative that we support Israel.

Israel has shown to practice peace, kindness, patience and forgiveness time after time when forced to go to war with its neighboring countries. We constantly see Israel being attacked by its surrounding neighbors, but she waits patiently and tries to negotiate and make peace. The nation uses hard power as a last resort.

We see the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warning the enemy before an attack to minimize the number of innocent lives lost. We see the IDF drop medical supply kits and food onto enemy territory to help those who may have been hurt. What other military in the world does this? Israel alone.

Israel is also the only country in the region that gives everyone the right to vote, such as the LGBTQ community, women and religious and ethnic minorities. However, Israel’s fight for human rights does not stop at the right to vote.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, has worked tirelessly on desegregation and LGBTQ rights. As a result, we have seen huge improvements in assimilation, and on June 4, 2016, over 200,000 people showed support for the LGBTQ community during one of the largest gay pride festivals in the world. In addition to passing policies that promote equality, the Knesset is very diverse, with women and minorities being both members and leaders. None of the surrounding countries that are involved with the Israeli disputes can claim the same. Israel holds the moral high ground.

Last but not least, we should be pro-Israel for self-preservation. Israel’s enemies are not only trying to destroy her, but they are also trying to destroy us. As Pastor John Hagee, founder and national chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), states referring to Israel, “Your friends are our friends and your enemies are our enemies.”

The enemies of Israel don’t simply hate Israel; they also hate her culture, philosophy and liberty. Leaders of Palestine, Iran and other countries in the Middle East have stated that the Judeo-Christian values that Israel and the U.S. so religiously cling to must be eradicated. The Ayatollah Khamenei, leader of Iran, stated, “Israel is a hideous entity in the Middle East which will undoubtedly be annihilated.” Being pro-Israel is synonymous with being pro-Christian American.

As a result, whether we look at this issue biblically, morally or through the lens of self-preservation, every American Christian should be pro-Israel. Furthermore, every American Christian should vote pro-Israel.

God bless America, and God bless her dearest friend and ally: Israel.