Women prepare for PacWest title in final game

By Kiyhanna Dade

The Azusa Pacific women’s soccer team is having an impressive season. Last week, after outscoring BYU-Hawaii 3-0, the Cougars advanced to a 10-3-2 overall record.

These 10 wins hold significance in Cougar women’s soccer. It is the 19th consecutive season that the Cougars have won at least 10 or more games.

Junior midfielder Stephanie Lossau said she feels this team is unstoppable.

“I think our hard work ethic makes this team special. We really come together and get the job done,” Lossau said.

The Cougars soccer program over the past years has been equipped with talented players who have made this consecutive streak possible. It continued this season and head coach Jason Surrell said he is very proud of the group.

“We’ve had a lot of good players. They work hard and give everything they’ve got to it. I’ve been fortunate enough to coach this group of girls,” Surrell said.

In a game that is physically demanding, mental toughness has and will continue to play an important role in the Cougars’ games.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Klinkenberg said that especially in her position, having a strong mentality is important.

“Mental toughness is important in games like the ones we’ve been having. We have to be prepared mentally more than physically,” Klinkenberg said.

So far this season has been challenging and full of pressure for the Cougars, but some of the girls said their teammates keep them calm.

“I get my individual comfortability from my teammates. I feel comfortable knowing that every girl that steps on this field will give everything she has and that God handpicked her to be here,” junior defender Hayley Patterson said.

A lot of hard work has gone into upholding this 10-plus game winning streak, and the team’s relationships with each other is a big part their motivation.

“Our biggest strength is how vulnerable we are and how much we love on each other. It’s our comfortability and how we interact that shows on the field,” Patterson said.

Additionally, the Cougars have many physical strengths that are leading them to their successes.

“We have figured out how to work together all the way from defense to midfield to forward. We have a great offense and know how to score,” Lossau said.

However, they have had to overcome a few weaknesses to get them to where they are. With such an exciting schedule and opportunity to play and beat some great teams, Lossau admits the team’s focus tends to drift.

“We just need to focus. Instead of focusing on trying to win the PacWest and trying to win NCAA, we need to focus on what we need to do before all of that,” Lossau said.

The Cougars have not lost a game since Sept. 24 and have had a total of 13 shutout games this season.

After spending over a week in Hawaii for four consecutive away games, the Cougars currently stand at 11-3-3 on the season. They also are sitting in first place in the PacWest Conference, followed by Cal Baptist and Point Loma, respectively.

On Nov. 5, the Cougars will face Point Loma at home in their last game of the regular season.

With the Sea Lions of Point Loma not far behind at 10-4-3, this game will be a fight for the title.

Surrell said this game against Point Loma is going to test the strengths and weakness of his players, but he has faith in their abilities.

“There’s no room to think about anyone else. We’ve just got to do our job,” Surrell said.

Although this upcoming game is going to be challenging, the Cougars have confidence going into their end-of-the-season battle.

“We have always been rivals. In the beginning of the season we struggled with scoring, but now we finally got a grasp of how to work together. I think we have a better chance of outscoring them now that we have come together,” Lossau said.