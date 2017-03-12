Photo Story: Students prepare to get into the Christmas spirit on campus

This Christmas, students are finding different ways to de-stress and stay festive while getting ready for finals and winter break. Whether it’s decorating living areas or sharing a nice cup of hot chocolate with a friend, there’s nothing like the warm feeling of being back home.

On Thursday, Dec. 1 on Trinity Lawn, Residence Life (RezLife) set up its annual Christmas Chaos event. There were piles of snow, games, snacks, live music and a visit from Santa. For the event, each living area had to come up with a booth and/or activity for the evening. Some livings areas had a picture booth, while others told stories about APU.

Courtney Donlon, junior communication studies major and RA in the University Village (UV), helped set up the Chaos and was also an attendee.

“Christmas Chaos is literally the perfect Christmas event we needed right now,” Donlon said. “It has a little bit of everything for everyone. The students put a lot of work into this event and semester and it’s really paying off.”

Following Christmas Chaos, Friday, Dec. 2 was a free Drive-In movie night located on West Campus parking lot. The movie screening was “The Santa Clause,” which helped students relax before finals and remember that Christmas is right around the corner.

With only two more weeks left, students should take advantage of campus events and make sure to be prepared for finals. The next event is Christmas Chapel on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Felix Event Center and Midnight Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 10 p.m. in the 1899 Dining Hall.