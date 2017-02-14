GIG transports students back to the mid-20th century

On Friday, Feb. 10, the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club was packed with APU students attending one of the university’s two formal dances of the year, The GIG. GIG is an acronym for Guys Invite Girls, but the dance is attended by singles, couples and groups of friends.

This year, GIG’s theme was inspired by the hit movie “La La Land.” Students were dressed in semi-formal attire. Guys were in dress shirts, jackets and slacks, while most girls were in cocktail dresses and a few formal gowns. Soft drinks were served by the Country Club staff.

Policemen were directing traffic, creating an organized space for students to line up and enter the event. Tickets to The GIG are purchased through Communiversity, and cost students 20 dollars each. Students were checked in by presenting their ticket and identification.

GIG was put on by the Office of Communiversity, which seeks to provide students with engaging activities and events year round. Communiversity staff worked tirelessly to create a memorable and safe evening for every attendee.

Students consider The GIG an opportunity to leave the books and papers behind and to enjoy a care-free, off-campus evening in the city filled with dancing and class.

This year’s GIG was unlike any in years past, because of its two dance floors, creating separate ambiances for students to enjoy. One side of the venue featured a DJ who played current hits, and the other side featured a live jazz combo, creating a space for students to transport themselves back to the mid-20th century.

“The music at GIG was exhilarating, yet calming at the same time. I loved the balance between the upbeat, EDM music and the relaxing, jazzy tunes,” Sophomore Social Work major Janelle Gan said. “It really set the ambiance for GIG and provided a comfortable place for everyone to enjoy!”

The music variety was appreciated by many, especially by Leeanna Eck, a nursing major who considers GIG one of her favorite APU events.

“The location was beautiful and I love how they had two different ambiances so everyone could enjoy multiple types of dancing and music,” Eck said. “I love jazz and the live band was really awesome. The theme was great and I thought the DJ did a really good job as well.”

This year’s theme seemed to be a hit and well-liked by many.

Ashley Jones, a journalism major, also enjoyed the music and its ease.

“I thought the jazz music at GIG was remarkable. The melodies were light and easy to dance to,” Jones said. “Not everyone on the dance floor may have been wearing shoes, but everyone was wearing a smile!”

When students felt the need to take a dancing break, there were plenty of activities and places to sit while the night carried on. An artist was stationed with an iPad, which he used to draw free cartoons of attendees. There was a designated spot for pictures and a professional photographer to take single or group shots for a lasting memory of the evening.

Outside was a large deck which overlooked the Country Club’s beautiful pool and grounds. There were outdoor tables and chairs where attendees could catch a break and enjoy the city views.

“The location was spot on. It was very fitting considering the theme of this year’s dance. Very classy,” Sophomore Psychology major Andrew Vu said. “What made it even more spectacular was the view of LA you got from the balconies.”

The variety of activities coupled with the spectacular view of the gorgeous venue made for a special and memorable night for many. Separating the jazz floor and the photography, there was an open room with a grand piano and seating. Student musicians enjoyed playing the piano, contributing to the jazzy theme of the evening.

“The location was perfect for the theme of La La Land,” Sophomore Biology major Cameron Yu said. “The view of the city was priceless and the jazz band helped set the mood as well.”

Students were swept away between the two dance floors, often noting how the dual-ambiances created a unique atmosphere and an exclusive evening.

“The ambiance of GIG made me feel as though I was in the movie La La Land!” Senior Psychology major Paige Williamson said. “Having the two dance floors gave the classy, yet fun feel. The DJ did an amazing job and made the night complete. GIG made me sentimental and so sad that it was my last APU dance.”

Through the enthusiastic efforts of Communiversity, the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club staff and everyone involved, this year’s GIG was an unforgettable night for many, and it is noted as one of APU’s best dances yet.