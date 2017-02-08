Love thy [refugee] neighbor

Millions of Americans (religious and non-religious) have voiced concerns about immigration and refugees within our nation due to President Trump’s recent political decisions.



After watching turmoil arise in places such as Syria and Iraq, I have witnessed a sense of fear and hopelessness that we too could be overtaken by dangerous forces.

Considering the complex circumstances, it makes perfect sense for President Trump to turn towards a state of “America First.” According to CNN, his new ban has “stopped the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months.” It also restricts immigration from seven different Muslim-majority countries, and “bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria indefinitely.”

Although I realize Trump’s intention, I wonder if this ban is the appropriate response for people who identify themselves as Christians.

According to The Atlantic, “Zero Americans have been killed by Syrian refugees in a terrorist attack in the United States.” It seems to me that Trump’s ban is not rooted in protection, but instead induces hopeless fear within the Muslim community which is consequently spreading across the nation.

APU Junior Psychology major Ashley Corona shared why the refugee ban impresses upon her personal life.

“Honestly, there is fear within the Hispanic communities of the U.S.,” Corona said. “If Trump can do that with the Muslims, then who’s to say he won’t take away my green card.”



Corona continued to explain the necessity to open our hearts to our neighbors.



“As Christians, we always preach, ‘we have to love each other,’” Corona said. “There is nothing Christian about this ban. If we truly want to say we are Christian, do the Christian thing and help those in need. Those in need are the refugees.”

After spending the first five years of her life in Mexico, Corona moved to America with her parents (her mother legal and her father illegal).



“The first place we lived was a garage in ghetto LA,” Corona said. “I was just happy to be here.”

For Corona and other Christian minorities, the mission of Jesus Christ and Donald Trump do not seem to be aligned.

Avis Shmuel, 93, had first-hand experience of the refugee crisis during World War II.



At the time, Shmuel’s family was living in China. When the war broke out, her parents were sent away to a Japanese internment camp while Shmuel was sent to a boarding school filled with other students who had been separated from their families. She spent the next several years attending college in the United States while returning to the Middle East to see her parents.



“I spent some months with my parents because I knew I couldn’t see them in America,” Shmuel said.

This is where she saw the pain and struggles within the Middle East first-hand; a pain that is even more prevalent today.

“I feel that we Christians should be open to welcoming all religions,” Shmuel said. “That’s one of the main values of our country, open to people of all faith.”



Shmuel continued to explain the helplessness she feels within the nation.



“I don’t know what is to be done on our part in Syria at all. In the midst of all this, we get to ask, what can we do to solve this situation? It almost feels like we have to wait to see what happens,” Shmuel said.



I can relate to Shmuel’s feelings of hopelessness and uncertainty. In these feelings, it is important to speak out and address concerns. If we strive to live our lives similar to Jesus, then maybe we should anchor our beliefs – both political and spiritual – in a love centered in empathy and understanding, not in hate.

Regardless of the Republican or Democratic label we are placed under, Christians should first stand bravely outside of the security we are so easily wrapped into. Our job is to learn how to love the way Christians should.