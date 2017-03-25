Three Cougars participate in NFL Pro Day

On Monday, March 20, Azusa Pacific University hosted their NFL 2017 Pro Day with the University of Hawaii. Senior QB Chad Jeffries, senior CB CJ Broussard and and senior CB Tyree Davis were the three Cougar player participants.

About 15 to 20 NFL scouts came out to see student-athletes from APU and the University of Hawaii. Scouts took over the session as they ran through agility drills like the 40-yard dash, 60-yard dash shuttle, the shuttle run and directional drills. Height and weight were recorded at the beginning of the program and a bench press was brought to Dillion Recreation Complex to test the athlete’s abilities.

Broussard, who was one of the team captains on defense this season, felt hopeful after his performance.

“I feel good. I feel like my marks were consistent throughout the day. Obviously I’m never satisfied, I still have a lot of work to do. I’m coming out of this day feeling hopeful. I’m ready to move on,” Broussard said.

Broussard believes that he can always get better, and is ready to play professional football in the next chapter in his life.

“I feel that the sky’s the limit with anything. These drills show you a glimpse of what I can do but I’d like to be on the field in front of everybody and show them all what I’m capable of,” Broussard said. “I don’t think this next step is too big for me. I think I’m definitely capable and I would love the opportunity.”

Feelings of both nervousness and excitement were expressed by the athletes knowing that in those couple hours, all eyes were on them to see what their years of preparation for this moment enabled them to demonstrate.

Tyree Davis knew from a young age that he wanted to play professional football. His uncle is Terrell Davis, a former RB for the Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl Champion who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year. He idolized his uncle from the time he was five, playing professional football on TV, he wanted to be just like him.

“Everyday, I’m getting closer to my dreams,” Davis said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling because I’m closing out my college career working towards a new journey…It’s actually really exciting.”

Davis acknowledges that he gets recognized for being Terrell Davis’s nephew but also said that he wants to build a legacy of his own.

The multi-player would prefer to be signed as a kick returner or punt returner, but said he will play any position a professional team wants him to play.

“I feel that I can bring a lot of excitement to the NFL. I feel that I am a really exciting return man and I take risks. I make things happen and I know the NFL loves that,” Davis said.

Jeffries was APU’s first quarterback to participate in a Pro Day.

“I’m very excited coming out today to show off my craft…I knew coming in, I wasn’t going to have the best numbers, but coming out there I felt like I threw the ball well, through my arm strength and my accuracy,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries believes that he can bring leadership and a sense of community to any professional team and is interested in playing for a Canadian team if the NFL does not take him.

This is the fourth straight year that NFL scouts came out to APU’s Pro Day. So far, an APU athlete has not been drafted since Christian Okoye in 1987. Since then, players have only been signed as a free agent or invited to NFL camps, but this year brings another opportunity for an APU student-athlete to get drafted.