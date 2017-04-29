By the numbers: Sports year in review

FALL

Football: 1

The Cougars cleared the path to their first NCAA Division-II (D-II) playoff appearance in school history since joining the NCAA in 2012. After going 9-2 in the regular season, and going undefeated in conference (8-0), the Cougars finished in first place of the GNAC.

APU lost in the first round of the playoffs to Sioux Falls, 34-21, who were undefeated in their season. Nonetheless, the Cougars finished as the 25th ranked D-II team in the country. They led all D-II teams in red zone defense (.500) and turnovers gained (33).

Men’s Cross Country: 11

Juniors Jeremy Porter and Cody Drisko led the men’s team to a 11th overall finish at the Stanford Invitational on Oct. 1, 2016. Both men had career best performances in the 8k distance, finishing in the top-30 of 177 competitors. Porter finished 21st overall with a time of 24:09.4, and Drisko finished 27th, with a time of 24:17.2.

Men’s Soccer: 4

Senior Tim Ogunniyi scored four goals against the Academy of Art, leading the Cougars to a 6-0 win. Ogunniyi became just the fifth PacWest player to score at least four times in a game, and was only one goal away from tying both the school and PacWest records for most goals scored in a single game.

Women’s Cross Country: 3

This is APU’s third consecutive year having an individual representative at the NCAA D-II Cross Country National Championships meet. Junior Eileen Stressling was the APU representative, earning her second straight bid to nationals after finishing fourth overall at the D-II West Region Championships, with the fastest time for a PacWest athlete (21:16.94).

Women’s Soccer: 48

The women’s season ended with a loss in the second-round of the NCAA West Regional playoffs on Nov. 12, but prior to that, the Cougars had gone 48 consecutive days since their last loss (which was on Sep. 24, against Concordia). The team played 12-straight games without losing in that time-span and finished their season with an overall record of 12-4-4.



Volleyball: 9

The team had nine freshmen this past season. With a roster of only 14 girls, just about all of the nine freshmen had made a major impact on the team. Middle Blocker Julianne Miller was named PacWest Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Cougar to earn a specialty Player of the Year award since the team joined the PacWest four years ago. The Cougars finished the season on a six-game win streak, with an overall record of 16-13.

WINTER

Men’s Basketball: 48

Senior forward Joey Schreiber scored 48 points against Hawaii Hilo on Feb. 7. Schreiber broke the school record for most points scored in a game (previously was 45), and also set another school record for most three-pointers scored in a single game (10).

Men’s Indoor Track & Field: 7.77

Sophomore Shakiel Chattoo won the 60-meter hurdles with a D-II leading time this season of 7.77 seconds. Chattoo would go on to defend his indoor heptathlon national title and would earn All-American honors for a second straight year.

Swimming and Diving: 7

There were seven total athletes who competed in the NCAA D-II National Championships in Alabama: five swimmers (Tamara Miler, Rosalee Mira Santa Ana, Abigail Wiet, Alyse Darnall, and Elodie Poo Cheong) and two divers (Kianna Mourer and Rachel Johns). This was the second trip to nationals for Santa Ana, Wiet and Johns. Mourer earned her place in nationals for a third consecutive season.

Women’s Basketball: 0

There were zero returners from the 2015-2016 season who were in the starting lineup for the Cougars this season. This past season’s starting lineup consisted of four transfers (Tara Casey, Gabrielle Kaiser, Abigail Goodsell, and Casey Wortley) and one freshman (Zoe March), creating a completely different team compared to the previous season.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field: 5

Five female athletes competed in the 2017 NCAA D-II National Indoor Championships. Eileen Stressling and Cyinna Booker were selected in two events each; Daphne Chambers (pentathlon), Jacky Chasteler (weight throw), and Sara Wagenveld (pole vault) rounded out the women’s nationals team. Both Stressling and Booker would go on to earn All-American honors.

SPRING

Acrobatics & Tumbling: 286.435

Cougars highest score of the season so far is 286.435, which came in a win against Concordia (Wis.) on March 15.

Baseball: 31

There were 31 combined homeruns between Pablo O’Connor (16) and Adrian Tovalin (15) this season (and counting). The two rank first and second in the PacWest homerun category for the second straight year. In addition, both players have combined for 108 RBI’s this season as well.

O’Connor also currently ranks first in the PacWest in slugging percentage (.815), runs scored (49), and hits (67), with Tovalin not far behind in all of the same categories. Their efforts, along with the rest of the baseball team, has led to the Cougars best start to the season since 2007. The team is currently 34-8.

Men’s Tennis: 19

Sophomore Oliver Frank currently holds a 19-match winning streak and is undefeated in singles play. Frank has played the No. 1 singles position all year, and has yet to drop a match. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 singles player in all of D-II, and he holds the first perfect singles season in APU history.

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field: 17.10

Junior James Jones’ shot put distance of 17.10 meters, which edged his career-best, and was part of 11 personal-best performances set by the Cougars at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational.

Softball: 60

Senior Nikki Sprague has 60 RBIs (and counting) this year and is currently leading all players in the PacWest. Sprague has also been named the PacWest Conference Player of the Year over the last three years, becoming the first player in PacWest history to earn the most prestigious conference award through her first three years.

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field: 188

Jacky Chasteler’s new personal-best in the hammer throw, which cracked the top-10 of the NCAA D-II national performance list in the women’s hammer, is 188 ft. She is currently sitting at ninth on the D-II list.

Women’s Tennis: 41

Senior Natalie Johnson has the total number of career wins in both singles and doubles of 41 and is ranked No.1 in the APU record books. She is also ranked second in the APU records for the most singles wins in one season with 20.

Water Polo: 5

There were four overtime games played this season. Before the 2017 season, the Cougars last overtime game was in 2014. So far, their 2017 campaign has been more competitive compared to previous seasons with a .500 win percentage.