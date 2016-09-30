Gotta catch ’em all: Pokémon Go on campus

BY DANIELLE HERRERA, GUEST WRITER

With more than 75 million downloads since its release, Pokémon Go has hooked all ages––from young adults who grew up watching Pokémon to kids who simply couldn’t resist the new fad. Even parents have used the app as a tool to connect with their children.

Although the hype may have died down, according to active players at APU, there are still a few tips and tricks for those who faithfully train and are determined to dominate both East and West Campuses.

The first thing you should know about is Pokéstops. If you’re running low on Pokéballs or need more berries for Pokémon that keep escaping, head over to one of the eleven Pokéstops at APU.

Pokéstops can be found in Trinity Lounge, Munson Chapel, the APU seal, the Rose Garden, the Student Post Office, Adam’s Lounge, Wynn, Dillon Recreation, Cornelius P. Haggard Memorial, Wynn Amphitheater and the APU Stadium. Drop a lure module and make friends with those that flock to the stop!

If you’re confident about your Pokémon, it’s time to challenge a gym. Head over to the seal of APU or to Darling Library and claim it for Team Instinct, Mystic or Valor.

Event Services staff and Team Mystic member Cory Kephart shared some tips on the best places to catch Pokémon around APU.

“If you want to catch good Pokémon, you should go off campus and even out of town,” Kephart said. “The best Pokémon that I caught on campus was a Hitmonlee.”

He also hinted that there may be an Oddish Nest somewhere in the radius of a half-hour drive from APU.

Freshman biology major and Team Mystic member Ben Reigsecker explained that he began playing Pokémon when he was younger, which is why he downloaded the renowned app when it was released.

“It was my childhood. I sometimes still play the Gameboy versions,” he said.

Reigsecker recommended going to West Campus to catch Pokémon.

“I have most of my classes in Segerstrom, so I go there to catch Pokémon,” Reigsecker said.

He admitted that he has yet to see any strong or rare Pokémon on campus––most sightings are only of bug, normal and flying Pokémon types.

The trainer life isn’t for everyone, though. Junior computer science major Brian Lewis, another childhood player, admitted that he has turned in his Pokédex for good despite having played when the game first came out.

“I gave it a shot a couple of times,” Lewis said. “I see why people like it, but it just wasn’t for me.”

If you have a few minutes to spare on the way to class or are waiting for the trolley, use that time to explore campus and look for Pokémon. Regardless of whatever team you’re on, Pokémon Go is a great way to initiate positive interaction across campus.

To both new and current players, Reigsecker offered this advice: “Enjoy it. Don’t take it too seriously.”

Keep an eye out for Pokémon Sun and Moon for Nintendo DS due to release this November.