Broken world record encourages new thinking

By Tien Thai, Guest Writer

On Aug. 30, APU’s freshmen, transfers and Alpha Leaders broke the Guinness World Record for the largest single game of freeze tag.

Introduced as part of APU’s New Student Orientation, the game consisted of 551 students, which communicated a strong sense of unity and connection on campus.

“We have a lot of traditions at APU, so maybe this will become one of them,” Stephanie Gala, associate director of orientation and transitions, told The San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The broken freeze-tag record serves to remind us all of the excitement that new traditions bring to a season of life, especially to a new school year.

Personally, my new school year resolutions aim to bring different experiences to the table, whether it is to fully engage in my classes or learn about different perspectives by joining ethnic organizations on campus.

For my new adventure as a freshman this year, I spent many moments in contemplation about my social and academic involvement in high school. I then came up with new goals to make my university experience a positive one, such as learning about the subjects that I have always desired to study but never got a chance to learn while in high school.

I purposely chose to take intellectually mind-opening and academically enriching university classes. In fact, the wealth of information that I was given in the orientation sessions about my major was invaluable, and I would attend orientation every year if I could.

Following in the footsteps of my passions and dreams, I also desired to get connected with the social work club, guest write for The Clause, participate in community service events with the Rotaract club, learn to make a difference through Free the Captives and also educate myself to look at the world from a different cultural perspective by joining Latin American Student Association (LASA).

Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I have been able to practice new traditions that were even better than I imagined them: Chapels, Bible studies and discipleship groups. Prior to APU, I have never had a chance to actually worship the Lord or participate in any ministry activities that prioritize God, other than reading the Bible and praying by myself in my bedroom.

I am grateful that I now have set a brand new tradition to practice, which is prioritizing God in everything that I do, say or think, and also getting the spiritual support and motivation for me in following God and growing in His grace and mercy.

Overall, my new school year traditions have been insightful, fascinating and eye-opening to me, because they have created within me the practice of self-reflection and establishing new methodologies for personal learning and growing throughout this new season of my life.

Tien Thai is a freshman social work and journalism double major who hails from San Diego, California.