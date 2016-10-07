Dinner Conversations: Something worth fighting for

By: Faith Vander Voort

“She’ll always be worth fighting for,” retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell said at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

No matter who holds the majority in the House or the Senate, no matter who sits in the Oval Office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the United States of America will always be worth fighting for.

This is not a war cry or a call to battle. Fighting for America does not always look like an Uncle Sam poster commanding an 18-year-old out of a civic slumber and onto the front lines. It does not always mean trading a baseball cap and a student ID for a military-grade buzz-cut and a Desert Camo AR-15.

Fighting for America is one’s relentless pursuit to keep the faith and preserve the America that tore herself in two so the slaves could live as free people, the America that breathed fire into the belly of German communism and immortalized the words “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

The dark shadow that sits so heavily on our nation’s shoulders is not cast from the division of red or blue, Republican or Democrat. The eerie feeling that manifests within every red-blooded American’s gut as they read the headline “South Carolina playground shooting” is not the result of a political Facebook rant or a Trump-Pence yard sign. That’s because the problem does not stem from an opinionated, passionate America. The issue lies in the lap of the indifferent.

So shame on those who shy away from conflict because it’s uncomfortable. Shame on those who don’t speak up for fear of offending someone.

The body of Christ isn’t called to turn a blind eye from the injustices of this world. The Bible is clear that Christians are to stand up for the weak in the face of evil, as Isaiah 61:8 states, “For I, the LORD, love justice; I hate robbery and wrongdoing. In my faithfulness I will reward my people and make an everlasting covenant with them.”

There is a common theme of justice and the gift of righteousness in the Bible. Proverbs 21:15 states, “When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”

So allow the injustices of this world, the wickedness of the evildoers, to light a fire inside of you. Let the actions of others drive you to be a change agent for good, because this country is always worth fighting for.