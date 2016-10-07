Finding God in Jerusalem was not what I expected

By Jasmine Kolano

JERUSALEM – Today marks my 38th day of living in the most spiritually significant city in all of Christendom: Jerusalem. I never thought I would feel so at home living on Mount Zion right next to the Old City of Jerusalem—a one-square-kilometer city brimming with life, as it is home to more than 30,000 people. It’s a city of Jews, Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Atheists and Agnostics all living separate yet overlapping lives.

This is a city that God calls His own, and to think that I live only a mere half-mile, a 10-minute walk, away from the very spot Jesus proved his unconditional love for humanity on the cross feels so surreal on most days.

However, I will admit that I came to Jerusalem with the expectation of reaching a “spiritual high.” I wanted to pray on the Mount of Olives and hear God speaking to me. I wanted to walk the Via Dolorosa, the traditional route that Jesus took when carrying the Cross, and feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for God’s amazing grace. Most of all, I wanted to arrive at Golgotha, the very foot of the Cross, and fall on my knees in complete awe and surrender of all that Christ has done. After all, my whole life has been about Jesus and His death and resurrection.

Then I arrived at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the location of Golgotha, and my dreams of fostering a deeper connection with God in Jerusalem were shattered. Instead of falling to my knees, I found myself trying to quickly snap a photo before squeezing past a group of loud tourists in order to get a breath of fresh air outside. I started feeling guilty for not feeling anything.

When I went to Bethlehem the following week and touched the rock that supposedly Jesus was born on, I tried to psych myself up emotionally, telling myself, “Jasmine, Jesus was born HERE.” Still nothing.

That is when I had a conversation with a friend and classmate of mine, Jenn. She told me, “When you talk to [Christians], they tell you that you’re going to fall in love with the Holy Land instantly and spend the rest of your life trying to go back, but I didn’t feel that way at all when I first came here.”

I had to agree with Jenn. The more we talked, the more we came to realize one thing: Jerusalem is just like any other city in the world. I came here expecting an awe-inspiring, heavenly aura but did not find it. In fact, if it weren’t for all the stone buildings and religious sites, Jerusalem’s dry landscape, warm weather and heavy traffic have made it almost feel like I’m back at home in Southern California.

This urged me to start asking myself this question: Why did God lead me to come all the way over here if I wasn’t going to experience His tangible presence at all the holy sites?

Then, when I stopped trying to feel something, I finally got my answer: I haven’t “felt” anything because God is trying to show me that He is more real than a passing feeling. His infinite presence is not limited to Jerusalem’s city walls. He is my reality and His Word is my Rock, not the feelings that I’ve been trying to base my faith upon.

So while I cannot say that I somehow “found” God while walking down the Via Dolorosa, standing on Golgotha in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, sitting on the Temple Steps or even on the Mount of Olives, I can say I’m glad that I didn’t, because that would have reduced God to a mere feeling that is bound to come to an end when I return to the States in December.

So, I have resolved to stop trying to “find God” and just allow Him to find me. When I did that, He met me in the most unexpected of places. I felt His love when I was running a 10K race in Jerusalem last week. I was sure I couldn’t finish strong until an older Jewish runner stopped to encourage me and ran with me the rest of the way.

Then I started encountering Him elsewhere. I felt His peace as I read Psalms 91 to the hum of sparrows at dawn. I felt His protection as I walked around the Old City Walls—its gates still peppered with bullet holes from past wars—and saw how God has kept this place standing despite the fact that it’s been fought over for thousands of years. I felt His compassion as I prayed with hundreds of others at the Western Wall. I felt His heart break as I drove past the tall walls and police checkpoints separating Israel from Palestine.

Sweetest of all, I felt His grace as I sat in a public bus with people from all walks of life. I saw how He looked at every individual as someone He created and for whom He intends greatness.

In short, I still hope you visit Jerusalem one day, but not with the expectation that you’ll find Him more real than He is back at home. God is not more “here” than He is anywhere else. He is neither here nor there. He IS.

He is with you wherever you are, no matter the place or the circumstances. He is with you regardless of whether you feel him or not, and His love for you is the same yesterday, today and forever.