Sitting to take a stand: Insight on a national conversation

On Aug. 26, 2016, the nation went into an uproar because San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to sit instead of stand during the national anthem of a preseason game. Since then, the issue has not faded away. Now, every Sunday, all eyes are on Kaepernick, along with every other athlete who has decided to protest along with him.

The reason for his protest? To spread awareness on social injustice and police brutality.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said, via NFL.com. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Since August, Kaepernick has faced enormous backlash, but has also gained support. Various NFL players, college marching bands, entire high school football teams and most recently, the entire University of Virginia’s men’s basketball team have protested against injustice in solidarity with Kaepernick.

This controversy has also impacted the APU community, especially the Cougars’ football team. Although no APU players have made any protests, athletes have been following the situation closely, and have developed their own opinions on the issue.

“I think Kaepernick is trying to stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement, and he’s trying to stand up for something he believes in,” sophomore safety Andrew Ramirez said.

Ramirez comes from a military background; his father served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I wasn’t really offended, because at the end of the day, we’re all entitled to our own opinions and our own beliefs,” said Ramirez. “But coming from a military family, that really disrespected my dad…At the end of the day, the right thing to do is just to stand up and put your right hand over your heart because there are men and woman in the military who have died for our country.”

Although many people have taken sides on the now politically charged issue, many want to remain neutral, as they have mixed feelings about Kaepernick’s personal stance. For example, sophomore defensive back Ed Ware does not completely disagree with Kaepernick’s beliefs, but feels he could have handled his protest in a more respectful manner.

“There is always a better way to do things. With this situation, being that he’s a huge role model, it made a big impact,” Ware said. “Maybe if he wasn’t disrespectful about it, and doing something like coming out with a video, explaining how he felt, instead of causing controversy. He could have definitely had a better approach to it.”

Ware believes that Kaepernick should get involved in the process to make actual improvements instead of just saying that changes need to be made. He believes that Kaepernick’s actions have been un-American because they have been done in a way that disrespects so many Americans. However, Ware admits that he has a tremendous amount of respect for Kaepernick, because he is standing up for minorities.

“It was definitely un-American, but at the same time, in America you have the freedom to do whatever you want, but there has to be circumstances and boundaries,” Ware said. “I respect him as a man. Being on the platform that he is, it’s hard to do certain things, but it’s important to show respect to the American soldiers who have lost their lives fighting for our flag, and that there is a time and place for everything.”

Ware is a criminal justice major who wants to pursue a career in law enforcement after he graduates from APU.

“I actually want to work for the SWAT team. I like being on a team, I like protecting people, and I like feeling protected, so providing that for someone else is what I look forward to.”

Sociology major and senior defensive lineman Billy Tanuvasa expressed that he feels sympathy for both sides of the controversial issue, and that people need to try to understand both sides as well.

“Personally, I’m very neutral on the situation because I can see both sides…But I don’t think he should receive as much backlash as he’s gotten, simply because it is his right to exercise his opinion in a peaceful manner—and that’s exactly what he did,” Tanuvasa said. “I would say what he did was American. A lot of people are saying that he’s un-American for what he’s doing, but America was founded on the fact that all were created equal, and from his perspective, people of color are not being treated equally. It’s definitely an American issue that we all have to open our eyes to, and acknowledge that it’s happening.”

The Kaepernick situation has become more intriguing to Tanuvasa as it has escalated because it relates to his major. Similar to Ware, Tanuvasa also wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I chose to major in sociology because I wanted to understand why people do certain things based on where they come from, who they are, and what their background is,” Tanuvasa said. “I want to go into the criminal justice field because I feel that there are a lot of negative connotations put onto the criminal justice system, and I believe that guys coming out of APU, myself included, are difference makers with a positive outlook on things. That can change the way people perceive criminal justice. I want to make that difference.”

Since Kaepernick’s actions are his rights and opinions, he cannot face any punishment from the NFL. Kaepernick has not lost his endorsement deals with companies such as Jaguar or Beats by Dre headphones as of yet, and he has actually had a rise in jersey sales over the past month. He currently remains the second-string quarterback for the 49ers.