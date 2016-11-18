Allegiance to my faith

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I did my civic duty as an American citizen for the first time by voting for a candidate to serve as the next President of the United States.

I will admit that the decision was not an easy one. As a Christian, there were things that were said, displayed and supported from both the Democratic and Republican parties that conflicted with my morals. I believe that this major decision should have conflicted with many, if not all, Christians.

Yet I’ve witnessed quite the opposite over the past year. I’ve seen and heard pastors, evangelicals and entire churches support and tell people who they should vote for. This is wrong, simply because we have gotten too caught up in politics, too caught up in this election and political affiliations, it seems we forget what is most important—God.

Personally, I refuse to give an allegiance to a political party. I am not a Republican. I am not a Democrat. I am not a Libertarian or part of any other third party. I am an American, and most importantly I am a follower of Jesus Christ.

This is where I choose to put my only allegiance and trust—Jesus Christ alone. No matter what politicians may tell us, we are not to put our faith in humankind, but only in God.

As stated in Psalms 146:3-10a (CEB): “Don’t trust leaders; don’t trust any human beings—there’s no saving help with them! Their breath leaves them, then they go back to the ground. On that very same day, their plans die too. The person whose help is the God of Jacob—the person whose hope rests on the Lord their God—is truly happy… The Lord: who loves the righteous. The Lord: who protects immigrants, who helps orphans and widows, but who makes the way of the wicked twist and turn! The Lord will rule forever!”

I’m not saying that our government and political system aren’t important. They are very important for this country, and I encouraged everyone I knew to go out and vote. What I am asking is if we have our priorities straight. Do the majority of Christians, and all people of faith for this matter, have a stronger allegiance to God or to their political party?

If Christians agree with moral issues from a political party’s views, but defend or ignore the actions of someone who degrades women, degrades people of color and promotes violence, doesn’t that make us hypocrites? If we as Christians condemn and attack one candidate for their marital issues or various scandals, and then proceed to ignore or defend the exact same issues that reflect the candidate we chose to support, doesn’t that make us hypocrites?

Are we to vote because of tradition and allegiance, or are we to vote with our conscience? These are questions that American Christians will have to answer on their own.

America has already made their decision, as we already know who the next President of the United States will be. There’s no going back. We cannot change what happened, but we can change our future. There is a light at the end of the tunnel for America, and I have hope for this country.

For the Lord gives a promise and a warning to Israel in 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NLT): “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.”

I fully believe that this Scripture still applies to us today as Americans. The issues that this nation faced before and during this election are not going to magically go away because we elected a new president. They will most likely intensify. The internal wars within this nation will continue to rage unless people decide to let go of all of the hate that fueled this election.

Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. One man or one woman cannot bring unity to this country alone. The only way unity will truly happen in this country is if all Americans come together and call on God for healing in the land.

No matter what your political affiliation may be, no matter what your emotions may be, we need to put down any and all forms of anger, hate and hostility that we may feel.

“If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen,” as stated in 1 John 4:20 (ESV).

We have chosen the next leader of America, and whether you like him or dislike him, I encourage you to let go of all hate and anger and simply pray for him. Pray for our leadership and pray for this country. Maybe this situation can help bring people back to the Lord through times of difficulty and strife. More than ever, this country needs prayer. We need a spiritual revival.