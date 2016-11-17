Eileen Stressling heads back to Nationals

By Kiyhanna Dade

With the cross country season coming to a close, junior runner Eileen Stressling is going to Florida to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championship for the third consecutive year.

In her qualifying race at the NCAA Division II West Region Championship, Stressling was able to finish in fourth place with a time of 21:16:94, allowing her to move on to the national competition later this month.

Being the only APU cross country athlete to make it to nationals this year, Stressling said she feels honored and motivated to be part of a long-standing Cougar legacy.

“I love being a part of things that become greater than something I could do on my own. The women’s cross country team has sent at least one person to nationals for the last 18 years. I enjoy being able to carry on the tradition,” Stressling said.

After a fourth place finish in regionals, Stressling said she knows she has a lot to prepare for and is looking to improve her weaknesses and build on her strengths.

“I am usually a consistent runner. If I do good work in the weeks leading up to it, I’m usually confident I will at least have a decent race,” Stressling said.

Head coach Preston Grey said he believes that everything Stressling has done up to this point has been earned through her ambition.

“She’s worked really, really hard. It’s not rocket science for her. It’s just working really hard and taking advantage of being fit,” Grey said.

Grey said he believes both in Stressling and her leadership skills, and acknowledges her self-driven mentality.

“It’s easy to coach an athlete like Eileen, you just point them in the right direction and let them go,” Grey said. “There’s times where we have to adjust things, but usually I just tell her which direction we’re trying to go, and she takes care of the rest.”

Stressling said that part of her success came from her teammates, specifically Elise Larson, who always encouraged her.

“Elise Larson motivated me the whole season. She tries so hard for her teammates and for God, and I try to channel her attitude always,” Stressling said.

Sophomore cross country runner Taylor Hurlock said Stressling motivated the team by leading by example.

“She is constantly consistent in practice and in meets, and she encourages me and my teammates to be consistent as well,” Hurlock said. “She has one of the most difficult majors [music] to be a student-athlete, and it motivates me to try harder and be better in managing my own time.”

Stressling’s regionals finishing time was the program’s highest individual finish at a Division II regional championship. This year at nationals, Stressling is looking for her second consecutive Individual All-American title as well as an improved time on the course.

Stressling said she has recently struggled with trying to keep negativity away from her and hopes to address it before her last race.

“As races get closer, sometimes I talk myself out of doing well. Negative thoughts start to creep in. I tell myself that I am out of shape or that I didn’t do enough to prepare. I am trying to work on staying positive and telling myself that I can do it,” Stressling said.

Stressling said she plans to go into the race as optimistic as possible with the help of her teammates and coaches who believe in her ability to push through to the end.

“She believes in herself and her ability, and her confidence alone will power her towards her success in nationals,” Hurlock said.

Stressling will compete in the NCAA Division II Nationals in Saint Leo, Florida on Nov. 19.