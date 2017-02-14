Q & A with Humans V. Zombies

What was different about Humans V. Zombies this year?

“We believe that every year the committee always tries to increase the bar and that is what we did this year. We created missions that were challenging for human players to accomplish. We had vaccines challenges for humans to get to during the day and shorter time frames for humans to get their vaccine. The committee had fun coming up [with] all of the creative missions for this year and we believe the players had a great time. We also created auxiliary missions for those who couldn’t attend missions due to class, work and co-curricular activities, which were also fun. This year what is different are the students who put this event [together] that have so much passion for Humans vs. Zombies which made events more thrilling, challenging, and exciting for those who participated this year.”

James: “Over the years I’ve played the game, most of the missions have been recycled and were somewhat monotonous and too simplistic, at least from my perspective. Our intention was to bring some new missions to the table, which undoubtedly required a lot of strategy and planning by the moderators. Additionally, we felt the moderator involvement with the actual players was somewhat lacking, and we’ve made efforts to be part of the game alongside the players as much as possible. We wanted to make it clear that we want people to play and to stay in the game; we did not intend for class, work, or other activities to be missed. If a player approaches us with a concern that they may not make it to a vaccine or a mission, we would give them an auxiliary mission so they can still be involved in the game. We stuck to the rules where applicable, and bent them where we needed to.”

How long as Humans V. Zombies been at APU?

“Since 2010.”



What do you think draws APU students to this week long event?

Anissa: “While on the surface it seems like a silly game where you run around and throw socks at each other, HvZ creates a much bigger impact than most people assume– and that impact is creating community. In order to survive the week, you have to create allies whether you are a Human or a Zombie. There have been many friendships and relationships that have blossomed from these alliances– many of which lasted after graduation.”

Kevin: “I would like to hope that this games entices people to join because of the community at APU while playing a rather intense and fun game. We try to design the game so that people have to work together in order to survive and to have fun. Many friendships have started with HvZ and have grown tremendously, so I think that the players themselves and the excitement of the game is what draws students.”

What’s the most extreme thing you’ve heard a student do during the game to stay alive or track down humans as a zombie?

Anissa: “Zombies can find the most obscure places to hide. We’ve had people in bushes, under signs, in trash bins… It’s great.”

James: “Back during my first HvZ (Spring 2013), there were well over 200 players in the game. There were various “squads” formed by both humans and zombies to survive and hunt; it actually seemed like a real apocalypse. Some zombies hunted down a human in one of the multi-media rooms. For those who are unfamiliar, a human is safe inside of a building; this guy took advantage of it and simply attempted to camp out until the mission… from about 6 p.m. until 10:15 p.m. The zombies went in and chilled with the guy, and they even ordered pizza. The zombies, being devious, decided to give the guy water and the largest Big Gulp they could find. Mind you, there are no bathrooms in the multi-media rooms. After a while, the human finished the Big Gulp and says “Can you guys turn around for a second?” Needless to say, that Big Gulp cup was no longer empty. To anyone who intends to play HvZ, one would say that urine for an intense game.”

Kevin: “One story I heard before I entered APU was about this one guy that had a ghillie suit to camouflage himself in the bushes. You can see the bandana on his head and everything, but people were still unable to see him. Apparently, he found this one groove along the sidewalk of the Engstrom parking lot (behind baptism pond) and he sat there for some time waiting for some humans to walk by. I am pretty sure he scared someone that was walking by with some old den pizza and I suppose the guy in the ghillie suit got a little bored and decided to scare this person walking by. That person dropped their pizza and ran…”



