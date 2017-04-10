On Thursday, March 30, the Department of Biblical and Religious Studies hosted a session called “Everything you wanted to know about Islam and Muslims but were afraid to ask” in the LAPC. Omar Ricci is the National Chairman for the Muslim Public Affairs Council and a representative of the Islamic Center of Southern California spoke.

LAPC was filled with 40 students and faculty who gathered to listen, learn and ask honest questions about a religion that has been oftentimes demonized and simplified to terrorism generating from the Middle East.

The session involved an informative lesson on the fundamental beliefs and practices of Islam, Jesus’ relation and involvement in the faith of Islam and an anonymous question and answer panel to conclude.

Ricci explained the five pillars of Islam, which include belief in one God, prayer five times a day, fasting during Ramadan, giving to charity and the ritual pilgrimage to Mecca, or modern day Saudi Arabia. Ricci highlighted the importance of the mind in Islam, saying the very first word revealed to the prophet Muhammed was ‘read.’ This emphasizes thought, education and using one’s mind.

In reference to the Muslim extremists carrying out terrorist attacks, Ricci asked, “I have to wonder, are they reading the same book that I’m reading?”

During the Q&A portion, many questions revolved around terrorism in the name of Islam and how Christians and Muslims can move forward in terms of reconciliation.

One question that “came from a place of hurt,” as the mediator said, asked for justification in the name of Islam for the burning of churches recently in the Middle East.

“The root cause of terrorism is poverty, geopolitics and the lack of social and economic opportunity,” Ricci said. “There is nothing in the Bible, Torah, or Quran that promotes terrorism. It is not Islam that has given rise to the barbarity.”

“But it is in the the name of Islam?” an audience member asked.

“Yes, these terrorists may claim the name of Islam, but that doesn’t make it true,” Ricci said.

Some students that attended the session walked away with insight and respect for a religion that previously carried misconceptions in their minds.

“One of the most impactful things is recognizing how respectful of a religion Islam is and highly they regard the inclusion different religions and gender,” senior business marketing major Janie Gallagher said. “We are much more of allies than I thought.”

Similarly, junior communications major Emily Maguire experienced her misconceptions being corrected in the midst of learning.

“You don’t always get to hear the other side, so this experience has really encouraged me to research and study alternative religions–not for the sake of being divisive but to find the common thread of humanity that runs through us all,” Maguire said.

One audience member asked about Ricci’s thoughts on Trump’s recent travel ban and whether or not it was extreme in his opinion.

“It’s a Muslim ban,” Ricci said. “Let’s call it what it is. If you think otherwise, you’re not awake. The purpose of the ban is to put a chill down the spine of every Muslim. It’s just the start of that process.”

The last question of the night was focused on forward thinking: How can we, as Christians and Muslims in the same community work better together, despite our differences? Where do we go from here?

Ricci’s answer diverted attention from the two religions themselves. The reason for our inability to work and live in harmony is due to our inward perspective on our differences, and ultimately on ourselves.

“How can we work together? Let’s go to Skid Row. Let’s help the poor. Let’s talk to each other not about each other. Come to my mosque and I’ll go to your church. Let’s break bread together,” Ricci said.